Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $166,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $578.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average of $511.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.