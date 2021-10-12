Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 32,352 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

