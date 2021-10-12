Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

