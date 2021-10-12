Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.19. 23,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average is $199.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,877 shares of company stock worth $35,798,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

