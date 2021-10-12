Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.37. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

