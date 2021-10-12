Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $583,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTPG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,141. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

