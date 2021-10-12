Lincoln National Corp Buys 144 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $445.52 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

