PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,252.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,355.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

