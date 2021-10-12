PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,965. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

