PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 5,114 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 6,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,741. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

