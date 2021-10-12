South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $285.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.61 million and the highest is $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 97,539.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

