Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

