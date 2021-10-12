Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.