Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 220.31 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.