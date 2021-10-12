12,001 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 675.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,014. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

