Friendz (FDZ) One Day Volume Tops $114,908.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $612,473.90 and $114,908.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00213721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00092536 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.