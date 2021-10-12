Particl Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Particl has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and approximately $2,231.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00278669 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,621,352 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,826 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.