BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 340.86 ($4.45) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.33.
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.