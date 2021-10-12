VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 734.4% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 734.4% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of CDC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. 655,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,749. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
