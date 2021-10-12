VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 734.4% in September

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 734.4% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CDC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.40. 655,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,749. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter.

