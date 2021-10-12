EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 1,505.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EJFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,846. EJF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.