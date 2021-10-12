Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 48,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,341. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
