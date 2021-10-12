Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 48,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,341. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

