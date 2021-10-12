BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

MCA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 40,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,081. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.