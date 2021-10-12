Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 24,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,861. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

