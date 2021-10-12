Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:NKG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

