Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.