Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,220 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTPYU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $7,530,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $13,594,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $10,040,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $6,074,000.

NASDAQ RTPYU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

