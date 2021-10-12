Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,169. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

