Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 149,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESSC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,938 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSC stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,687. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

