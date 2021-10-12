Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,056 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 6.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $274,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,852,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,106,000 after acquiring an additional 252,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.37. 3,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

