Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cue Biopharma accounts for 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 121,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

