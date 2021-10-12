Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 6,248 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

General Mills stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,380 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

