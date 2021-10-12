Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

