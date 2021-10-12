Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $263.34 and a 1 year high of $692.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

