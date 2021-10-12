Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

