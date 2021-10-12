Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for 2.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Century Communities worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,305. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.