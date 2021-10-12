QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

