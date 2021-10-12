California Public Employees Retirement System Has $202.22 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $202,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,467.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,292.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

