Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.