Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 74.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.76 and its 200-day moving average is $277.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

