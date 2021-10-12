Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,701,039 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,039 shares during the quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for about 1.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,322. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.