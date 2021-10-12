Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 5,199 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Marlin Technology worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $22,583,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology stock remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.