Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.

BTT stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

