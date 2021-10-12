Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $46,196.14 and $173,722.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00302180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

