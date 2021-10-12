Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

HYZN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.95.

