EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. Oppenheimer began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $466.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.