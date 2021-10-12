Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

