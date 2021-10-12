RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

