Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

CULP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,058. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

