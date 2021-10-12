Voss Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,074 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.92. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

