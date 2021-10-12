Voss Capital LLC Sells 180,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up approximately 5.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVID stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 235,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

