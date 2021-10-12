Voss Capital LLC Sells 180,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up approximately 5.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
AVID stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 235,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.37.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
